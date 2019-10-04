Josina Anderson explains that Stefon Diggs hasn't asked to be traded but that he is trying to let people know that he's frustrated with the system. (1:43)

EAGAN, Minn. -- Wide receiver Stefon Diggs' status for the Minnesota Vikings' Week 5 game against the New York Giants is in question heading into the weekend.

Coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal Friday when asked whether Diggs will play Sunday after missing practice earlier in the week with a non-football injury designation.

"I don't know," Zimmer said. "We'll see."

Diggs went through full practice sessions Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday with what he said was a cold. The wide receiver addressed speculation over whether he wants to be traded from Minnesota given his frustration level with the offense, and repeatedly deferred to the phrase "there's truth to all rumors" when addressing the topic of a trade.

"I haven't communicated anything," Diggs said Thursday when asked whether he has formally requested to be traded. "The conversations I've had [with the Vikings] have only been about the team and trying to have success on the field."

Zimmer said twice Friday that he's going to have to "watch the tape" to determine if he thinks Diggs looked like himself in practice and what his availability will be based on.

The team has the discretion to fine Diggs for missing Wednesday's practice if his absence was indeed not excused. Asked whether the decision to let Diggs play will stem from how he's looked in practice or over disciplinary reasons, the coach said Diggs has "already been punished."

Minnesota will be without slot corner Mackensie Alexander, who returned against Chicago after missing two weeks with an elbow injury and showed up on the injury report this week with an additional groin injury. Linebacker Kentrell Brothers (hamstring/wrist) was also ruled out.