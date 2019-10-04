Victor Cruz contends that Aaron Rodgers' competitiveness will lead the Packers to a win on the road vs. the Cowboys. (1:01)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers won't be able to go to Davante Adams for any last-minute heroics this time against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers on Friday ruled out their Pro Bowl receiver for Sunday's game.

Unlike two years ago, when Adams' status was in doubt until the eve of the game because of a concussion, and then he not only played but scored two touchdowns -- including the game-winner with 11 seconds to play -- the Packers won't have Adams on Sunday in Dallas.

Adams did not practice all week because of the turf-toe injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Eagles. Even the extra few days because the Eagles game was on a Thursday night didn't help Adams. First-year coach Matt LaFleur could have listed Adams as questionable or doubtful but decided not to wait.

"If he can't go, it will say, he's out," LaFleur said Friday before the injury report was released.

Before his early fourth-quarter injury, Adams caught 10 passes for a career-high 180 yards against the Eagles, but the Packers offense stumbled without him, failing on two drives that reached inside the Eagles' 5-yard line. Without Adams, the Packers failed on four tries from the Eagles' 1-yard line, and then Aaron Rodgers threw an interception from the Eagles' 3 to essentially end the game.

The Packers also will be without backup running back Jamaal Williams, who remained in the concussion protocol after getting knocked out of the game against the Eagles.

Without two key offensive weapons, the Packers might have to rely even more on running back Aaron Jones. The third-year pro has a lone 100-yard game this season in Week 2 against the Vikings (23 carries for 116 yards) but hasn't topped 39 yards in any of the other three games.

His first career 100-yard game came at Dallas as a rookie in 2017, when he rushed for 125 yards on 16 carries and actually outgained Ezekiel Elliott (116 yards on 25 carries).

"I definitely think I can go toe to toe with him," Jones told ESPN this week. "I feel like that's something I did a couple of years back in Dallas when not a lot of people knew me. That was my first start. I definitely think I can go toe to toe. I'm excited to be in the same stadium and to compete against him."

Two defensive contributors -- starting cornerback Kevin King (groin) and backup Tony Brown (hamstring) -- also missed the entire week of practice. Brown was ruled out and King was listed as doubtful.