        <
        >

          Source: Bucs' Donovan Smith fined $28K for hit on Rams' Marcus Peters

          6:27 PM ET

          TAMPA, Fla. -- The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting left tackle Donovan Smith $28,075 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

          The hit came after quarterback Jameis Winston's pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Peters, who brought the Rams within one score in the fourth quarter. The Bucs ultimately won 55-40.

          Smith, who is 6-foot-6 and 338 pounds, laid into the 6-foot, 195-pound Peters as he crossed the goal line. Officials did not throw a flag on the play but Peters was evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game.

          Peters passed his initial evaluation and did not enter the concussion protocol, but was placed on the injury report due to a facial injury.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices