TAMPA, Fla. -- The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting left tackle Donovan Smith $28,075 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The hit came after quarterback Jameis Winston's pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Peters, who brought the Rams within one score in the fourth quarter. The Bucs ultimately won 55-40.

Smith, who is 6-foot-6 and 338 pounds, laid into the 6-foot, 195-pound Peters as he crossed the goal line. Officials did not throw a flag on the play but Peters was evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game.

Peters passed his initial evaluation and did not enter the concussion protocol, but was placed on the injury report due to a facial injury.