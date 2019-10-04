        <
        >

          Report: Jaguars' Marcell Dareus cited for possessing marijuana

          7:48 PM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered University of Florida for 13 seasons for ESPN.com and Florida Times-Union
            • Graduate of Jacksonville University
            • Multiple APSE award winner
            Follow on Twitter

          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was cited for marijuana possession following an early Wednesday morning traffic stop, according to WJXT TV-4 in Jacksonville.

          Atlantic Beach police pulled Dareus over for speeding just before 2 a.m. Wednesday and an officer noticed a strong scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to WJXT. Police found two joints and a marijuana grinder, the station reported.

          Dareus was given a notice to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was given a verbal warning for speeding, per WJXT.

          The team released a statement that said it was aware of the citation and that the matter would be handled internally.

