NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday morning that quarterback Josh Allen has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Allen suffered a concussion on a hit to the helmet during the Bills' Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots. He participated in non-contract drills throughout the week before turning in a full practice Friday.

Buffalo released offensive lineman Conor McDermott on Thursday, prompting speculation that the team would add a quarterback to its 53-man roster before Sunday's game. Allen's clearance from concussion protocol likely means that final roster spot will be used on another position.

The Bills announced that safety Dean Marlowe and fullback Pat DiMarco also cleared protocol and will be available Sunday.