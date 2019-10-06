NFL Week 5 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Rob Ninkovich likes how well the Saints have been playing in all phases of the game and thinks that trend will continue vs. the Bucs. (0:53)

The Week 5 NFL slate is here, and for some reason, we've got 10 games during the 1 p.m. ET slot. This dectet includes Bears-Raiders from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the Bills and Titans squaring off at the scene of the Music City Miracle, renewals of rivalries in the NFC South and AFC North, along with Daniel Jones facing perhaps his toughest challenge yet in the Vikings' defense.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: NO -3 (46.5)

Buccaneers inactives: OG Zack Bailey, LB Jack Cichy, CB Jamel Dean, OT Jerald Hawkins, TE Tanner Hudson, DL Patrick O'Connor, WR Breshad Perriman

Saints inactives: QB Drew Brees, CB Ken Crawley, S Saquan Hampton, OG Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, DE Trey Hendrickson

ESPN Staff Writer Who knew that 1980s Janet Jackson would be setting the tone for Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston as he prepares to face the Saints...

It's an NFC South clash in New Orleans today, and the Bucs have produced a hype video for the festivities:

You're not from the South... you won't understand #TBvsNO pic.twitter.com/nEjUIqqehS — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 6, 2019

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: HOU -5 (49)

Falcons inactives: RB Kenjon Barner, OL Jamon Brown, RB Qadree Ollison, DL Deadrin Senat, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Texans inactives: QB Alex McGough, WR Kenny Stills, CB Xavier Crawford, LB Tyrell Adams, C/G Greg Mancz, TE Logan Paulsen, DE Carlos Watkins

J.J. Watt gets this fan's 9th birthday started off right:

play 0:53 Ninkovich: Falcons look out of sync, will fall to Texans Rob Ninkovich thinks something looks "out of sync" with the Falcons, which will lead to a loss vs. a tough Texans team.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: TEN -3 (38.5)

Bills inactives: RB Devin Singletary, WR Robert Foster, TE Tyler Kroft, RT Ty Nsekhe, G Ike Boettger, LB Corey Thompson, CB Taron Johnson

Titans inactives: G/T Kevin Pamphile, G Aaron Stinnie, C Hroniss Grasu, DE Brent Urban, CB Tye Smith, OL David Quessenberry, LB Cameron Wake

The #BillsMafia travels well:

play 0:47 Ninkovich: Bills' defense will carry them to victory Despite QB Josh Allen being listed as questionable for the game, Rob Ninkovich and Victor Cruz both like the Bills' defense to lead Buffalo over the Titans.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -15 (42)

Patriots inactives: RB Damien Harris, OT Korey Cunningham, QB Cody Kessler, DT Byron Cowart, RB Rex Burkhead, S Nate Ebner, S Patrick Chung

Redskins inactives: QB Case Keenum, OG Brandon Scherff, TE Vernon Davis, TE Jordan Reed, C Ross Pierschbacher, CB Aaron Colvin, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

play 1:03 Ninkovich: Brady will get 2 weeks worth of stats vs. Redskins Rob Ninkovich thinks Tom Brady will be able to score often as he picks the Patriots to remain undefeated vs. the Redskins.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -3.5 (44)

Ravens inactives: LB Kenny Young, CB Anthony Averett, DT Daylon Mack, CB Jimmy Smith, G Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott, QB Trace McSorley

Steelers inactives: DE Isaiah Buggs, FB Roosevelt Nix, LB Anthony Chickillo, OL Fred Johnson, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry, WR Donte Moncrief

ESPN Staff Writer A bettor at the FanDuel sportsbook at the Meadowlands in New Jersey has a big parlay going today: $40,000 three-teamer on the Ravens money-line (-176), Cowboys money-line (-176) and Chargers money-line (-250). The bet would pay $137,714.

play 0:53 Cruz: Jackson, Ravens' offense will overwhelm Steelers Victor Cruz thinks the high-powered Ravens offense will be too much for the Steelers to handle in their Week 5 matchup.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CHI -5 (40.5)

Raiders inactives: DE Clelin Ferrell, WR/RS Dwayne Harris, RG Gabe Jackson, QB DeShone Kizer, WR J.J. Nelson, OT Brandon Parker, WR Tyrell Williams

Bears inactives: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Taylor Gabriel, DB Duke Shelley, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, OL Ted Larsen, WR Riley Ridley, Dl Bilal Nichols

ESPN Staff Writer More money has been bet on the Bears-Raiders game than has been bet on any other of today's NFL games at William Hill sportsbooks around the nation. The Bears are 6-point favorites and have attracted 76% of the point-spread money. Caesars Sportsbook is reporting 93% of the money wagered on the game at its sportsbooks in Indiana is on the Bears.

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is on site in London rooting for the Bears, and wearing an Anthony Miller jersey:

play 0:46 Bears' defense will lead them to victory in London Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich both take the Bears to beat the Raiders in their overseas match in London.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -5.5 (43.5)

Vikings inactives: WR Davion Davis, CB Mackensie Alexander, LB Kentrell Brothers, DT Hercules Mata'afa, C Brett Jones, OT Oli Udoh, DT Armon Watts

Giants inactives: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Alec Ogletree, LB Lorenzo Carter, QB Alex Tanney, OG Chad Slade, LB Tae Davis, OT Eric Smith

Golden Tate is back in action following a four-game suspension, and he's doing it in style, with these LeBron James-Dwyane Wade tribute cleats:

play 0:57 Cruz: Jones, Tate will lead Giants over Vikings Victor Cruz thinks the return of Golden Tate to the Giants' offense will allow Daniel Jones to lead the Giants past the Vikings in Week 5.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: PHI -14.5 (43.5)

Jets inactives: QB Sam Darnold, LB Jordan Jenkins, LB C.J. Mosley, OL Conor McDermott, OL Kelechi Osemele, OL Brandon Shell, DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Eagles inactives: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR DeSean Jackson, CB Ronald Darby, CB Avonte Maddox, DE Shareef Miller, OG Nate Herbig, DT Tim Jernigan

Sam Darnold isn't quite ready to start again for the Jets, but he did have time for a reunion at midfield with Ivan Drago. Wait, we're being told that's Josh McCown. That makes more sense!

Angels center fielder Mike Trout is ready for Sunday:

Breaking news from the tailgate nuptials beat:

Together forever in #Eagles tailgate matrimony 💚



Congrats to Chuck and Katie! pic.twitter.com/tbYCz2ILuu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 6, 2019

play 0:51 Ninkovich: 'Bye week won't buy Jets a victory' vs. Eagles Rob Ninkovich likes the way the Eagles offensive line has been playing this season and picks them to blow out the Jets.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CAR -3.5 (41)

Jaguars inactives: WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, DE Lerentee McCray, TE Josh Oliver, CB Jalen Ramsey, DT Dontavius Russell, OG Brandon Thomas

Panthers inactives: OG Caleb Benenoch, DE Bryan Cox, CB Donte Jackson, OT Greg Little, TE Chris Manhertz, QB Cam Newton, OG Trai Turner

ESPN Staff Writer Since everyone can't get enough Gardner Minshew Mania: Per Fanatics, Minshew's No. 15 jersey has been in the top 10 in sales since his first victory as a starter on Sept. 19. It has been the fifth best-selling jersey since Sept. 29 and is the top-selling Jaguars jersey online and at the Jaguars store at TIAA Bank Field.

ESPN Staff Writer Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen won't win a fashion show against Cam.Newton but on the field he has won all three of his starts. A win today against Jacksonville would make him the first undrafted QB to start 4-0 since Kurt Warner in 1999.

play 1:17 Cruz expects Minshew will lead Jags over Allen's Panthers Victor Cruz contends that Gardner Minshew is better equipped to lead his team to victory in the matchup with Panthers QB Kyle Allen.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CIN -3 (46.5)

Cardinals inactives: DE Zach Allen, WR Damiere Byrd, LB Dennis Gardeck, WR Christian Kirk, OL Brett Toth, LB Zeke Turner, DB Charles Washington

Bengals inactives: DE Kerry Wynn, DT Renell Wren, CB Greg Mabin, HB Trayveon Williams, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green, QB Jake Dolegala

play 0:52 Cruz: Cardinals will earn their first win vs. Bengals Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich predict Kyler Murray will lead the Cardinals to their first win of the season over the Bengals.

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAC -6.5 (44.5)

play 0:49 Cruz: Chargers have too many weapons for Broncos Victor Cruz proclaims with the addition of Melvin Gordon back into the lineup, the Chargers will be too much to handle for the Broncos.

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -3.5 (46.5)