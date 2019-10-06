        <
          Sources: Vikings fine Stefon Diggs over $200,000 for unexcused absences from practice, meetings

          Vikings not planning to trade Diggs (0:55)

          Adam Schefter reports that Stefon Diggs will be active vs. the Giants and that the Vikings are not inclined to trade the wide receiver. (0:55)

          8:33 AM ET
          • Chris Mortensen
          • Adam Schefter
          The Minnesota Vikings have fined wide receiver Stefon Diggs more than $200,000 for unexcused absences from practices and meetings, sources told ESPN.

          Diggs missed all team meetings Monday and Tuesday as well as two practices, but he is expected to be active Sunday when the Vikings visit the New York Giants, according to sources.

          Despite the unexcused absences, the Vikings are not likely to trade Diggs before the Oct. 29 deadline, although they could revisit trade talks involving the star wide receiver during the offseason, according to league sources.

          Multiple teams have reached out to the Vikings to see whether they would be interested in trading Diggs, and all have been told that Minnesota will not deal him, according to sources.

          There are teams that believe, if given a strong enough offer, Minnesota could be convinced otherwise, but they acknowledge it would take "an offer they can't refuse."

          Chances are overwhelming that a deal involving Diggs won't be completed this season before the trade deadline, according to sources.

          Diggs acknowledged this past week that there is "truth" to some of the rumors about a potential trade. And the truth is, teams want a player as talented as Diggs, who has a reputation as a team player -- not as a malcontent -- despite recent days' events, including his absences.

          But Minnesota has rejected all advances, and it would take an aggressive push from another team to try to change the Vikings' mind.

