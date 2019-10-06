        <
          Christian McCaffrey's flip gives Panthers early lead over Jaguars

          1:27 PM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton has been known as "Superman" for the Carolina Panthers since he arrived in 2011, but Christian McCaffrey has taken over the "Man of Steel" moves since the franchise quarterback was shut down with a foot injury.

          Most recent evidence: McCaffrey went up and over Jacksonville Jaguars defender Tre Herndon at the 2-yard line and completed a 5-yard touchdown run to the right with a flying flip that landed him flat on his back in the end zone.

          It was the third straight game McCaffrey, who entered the game as the NFL leading rusher with 411 yards, had a rushing touchdown. That's the longest streak of his career.

