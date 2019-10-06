Steve Sims, Redskins strike first with 65-yard TD run against Patriots

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Redskins haven't done much right this season, but they found a way to become the first team to take the lead against New England this season. It came courtesy of an electric run by undrafted rookie free agent Steven Sims.

Sims' speed excited the Redskins in training camp, and he showed it on a second-and-8 from the Washington 35-yard line. Quarterback Colt McCoy faked a handoff up the middle to running back Chris Thompson, then handed the ball to Sims, running jet action to his right. As he did so, McCoy and receiver Kelvin Harmon ran the other way to freeze the backside defenders.

As Sims turned upfield, center Tony Bergstrom cleared out one defender to give Sims a crease. Sims then broke a tackle by safety Devin McCourty and used a block by receiver Trey Quinn to create the final opening needed.

It was the first touchdown of Sims' career. It also marked the first time the Patriots have trailed this season.

It was the third-longest TD run the Patriots have allowed under Bill Belichick (since 2000), after Melvin Gordon's 87-yard TD in 2017 and Maurice Jones-Drew's 74-yard score in 2006.