EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a concussion.

Gallman was starting in place of the injured Saquon Barkley. Gallman had 118 total yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Washington Redskins.

The Giants were left with just two healthy backs against the Vikings -- rookie Jon Hilliman and fullback Eli Penny, who is a converted tailback.

Barkley and Gallman had combined for 330 out of 378 rushing yards by Giants running backs this season entering this week.

Gallman had two rushes for 14 yards before leaving with his injury.