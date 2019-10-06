NEW ORLEANS -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting cornerback Carlton Davis has been ejected from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints for targeting.

Davis, a second-year player, was disqualified for launching with the crown of his helmet on a hit on tight end Jared Cook in the second quarter.

Entering Week 5, six NFL players had been ejected for targeting.

In 2018, the NFL created new targeting rules that allowed officials to eject players for leading with their helmets and lowering them to initiate contact.

Davis' five penalties entering Sunday were tied for second most in the NFL.

With backup cornerback Jamel Dean also out with an ankle injury, the Bucs will now be relying on rookie Sean Murphy-Bunting in Davis' absence.