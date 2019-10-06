HOUSTON -- In Deshaun Watson's first two NFL seasons, he and wide receiver Will Fuller were a touchdown machine, combining for 11 touchdowns in 11 games. But through four games this season, the pair had not connected for a score.

That changed on Sunday in the Houston Texans' 53-32 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, when Fuller caught 14 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, eclipsing the 183 receiving passing yards had in the first quarter of the season. Fuller now has 14 touchdown catches in the 16 games he has played with Watson.

Fuller's 14 catches are a career-high and franchise record. His eight first-half receptions are tied for the second-most by the Texans player in the first half in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Andre Johnson had 10 catches at halftime against the Seahawks in 2009.

Fuller also tied the Texans' franchise record with three receiving touchdowns. DeAndre Hopkins had three in Week 5 in the 2017 season against the Chiefs, and Johnson had three in Week 9 of the 2013 season against the Colts.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 28 of 33 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns. He now has at least four touchdown passes in a game for the fifth time in his career, which is tied for the second-most games in the NFL since 2017, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Hopkins, who did not have more than 70 receiving yards in a game since the season opener, caught seven passes for 88 yards. Houston was without wide receiver Kenny Stills, who left the Texans' Week 4 loss to the Panthers with a hamstring injury.