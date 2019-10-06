Courtland Sutton's 70-yard TD the longest for Broncos since 2016

CARSON, Calif. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has repeatedly said the offense was "close, right there" to some big plays, and it got one on its second possession of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Flacco and Courtland Sutton combined for a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead with 4 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the first quarter. It was the Broncos' longest offensive play since Bennie Fowler had a 76-yard reception against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016.

The Broncos were facing second-and-12 at their own 30-yard line -- running back Phillip Lindsay had lost 2 yards on the previous play -- in a three-wide-receiver set. All three receivers were lined up to Flacco's left, with Sutton in the slot.

The two receivers outside of Sutton both ran routes in toward the middle of the field and Sutton cut to the sideline in the space vacated by the Chargers' defenders. He reeled in Flacco's pass on the Chargers' sideline, broke a tackle and ran the distance.

It was Sutton's third touchdown catch of the season, making him the team leader.