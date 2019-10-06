Stefon Diggs expresses his pleasure with the win vs. the Giants and gives reporters a wink after he tells them he wants to stay in Minnesota. (0:46)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The topic of trade rumors and disenfranchisement are being put on hold for wide receiver Stefon Diggs following the Minnesota Vikings' 28-10 victory over the New York Giants.

Days after Diggs addressed speculation that he may want out of Minnesota after the offense's rough start to the season, stating that "there's truth to all rumors" when asked about his frustrations with the organization, the receiver appears to have changed his tune.

Diggs caught three passes for 44 yards against the Giants in a game dominated by Kirk Cousins' connection with Adam Thielen. Asked point-blank whether he wants to be in Minnesota, the receiver repeated the question's language in his answer.

"Yeah, I want to be in Minnesota," Diggs said with a wink and a smile.

Diggs also confirmed ESPN's report that he was fined more than $200,000 by the Vikings for unexcused absences from meetings and practices on both Monday and Wednesday last week.

"Very steep," he said. "It is accurate, but at the same time, being a part of this team, I should have communicated better. I'm always taking accountability -- that's the kind of man I am. So, at the end of the day, I take accountability. I take everything that comes with it and as far as it being steep, that'll be your conversation."

Coach Mike Zimmer said he didn't give much consideration to not playing Diggs against New York and reiterated what he said late last week, that the receiver had "already been punished" when asked whether disciplinary reasons would be factored into the receiver's status versus the Giants.

Diggs said he never contemplated wanting to be traded last week and that he "won't be commenting on it again" following the Vikings' third win of the season. League sources told ESPN that Minnesota is not likely to trade Diggs before the Oct. 29 deadline, although the team could revisit trade talks involving the star wide receiver during the offseason.

As far as his relationship with his employer, Diggs maintains things have been and remain in a good place.

"It was never not good," he said. "Outside people got things a little shaky, but at this point, I'm a team guy. I'm here, and I want to win."

While Sunday's win highlighted Cousins' ability to revitalize a dormant passing attack via heavy involvement from Thielen, the quarterback said he and Diggs are on the same page despite the frustrations the receiver expressed during Minnesota's loss in Chicago and subsequent absences last week.

"Absolutely," Cousins said. "As far as I'm concerned, I think he's one of the best players in the world. I am absolutely thrilled that he is on our team. I know that his role on our team allows Adam to get the day that Adam had. If he had a big day, a lot of it comes from the fact that Adam draws a lot of attention. Teams cannot bring a safety to one side or the other. If they do, we're excited to work one or the other.

"They complement one another. As a quarterback, it's a tremendous help to have both of them."