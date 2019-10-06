CARSON, Calif. -- In his first playing time of the 2019 regular season, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon showed plenty of rust on Sunday, looking like someone who has missed over two months of work.

The Wisconsin product appeared out of sorts and had trouble finding any rhythm running the football. The result was 31 rushing yards on 12 carries for a paltry 2.6-yard average.

Without an effective running game, the Chargers struggled to move the ball in a 20-13 loss to the previously winless Denver Broncos at Dignity Health Sports Complex.

Entering Sunday's contest, the Broncos had allowed 149.2 rushing yards per contest, fourth worst in the NFL.

The last time a defense bottled up Gordon was in the AFC divisional playoff loss last season to the New England Patriots. Playing with braces on both knees, Gordon gained just 15 yards on nine carries.