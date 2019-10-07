PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham's career day against the New York Jets was played with his wife, Carlyne, top of mind.

Following their date night Friday she began feeling ill and was hospitalized, and she is scheduled to have gallbladder surgery Monday, Graham told ESPN.

She is expected to be fine, he said, but Sunday's game was not played under normal circumstances for the 31-year-old Graham, who posted a personal-best three sacks and added five quarterback hits in a 31-6 Eagles win.

The defense registered 10 sacks in all, just one short of the franchise record set in 1991 by Reggie White, Clyde Simmons and company against the Dallas Cowboys.

"As a D-lineman, that's a dream," Graham said. "We were out there dreaming and having fun today."

The defense had three takeaways, returning two of them for touchdowns courtesy of a Nate Gerry pick-six and an Orlando Scandrick strip-sack return. Philadelphia became the first team in NFL history with 10 or more sacks and two defensive touchdowns in a single game.

It was Graham's pressure that forced Luke Falk into the Gerry interception on a pass intended for Le'Veon Bell, adding to his three-sack performance.

"It's great seeing that, because BG comes in and he busts his ass during practice," said fellow defensive end Derek Barnett. "When he does that and puts it on the field, it's very encouraging. And then when guys get sacks, the energy just passes along to everybody."