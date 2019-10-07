Patrick Mahomes gives praise to the Colts' defense, explaining what the Colts did to create pressure. (0:23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes "tweaked" his ankle against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, one of a number of injuries Kansas City suffered in a 19-13 loss.

"Tweaked it just a little bit. I think he's going to be OK," Reid said. "He was pretty good at the end there. We'll see how that goes."

Mahomes said he's going to get treatment ahead of Week 6's home game against the Texans.

"Just reaggravated it a little bit there in the first half and then got stepped on in the second half," Mahomes said. "Obviously it's going to be a little sore tomorrow."

Mahomes was 22-for-39 with 321 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game. He also rushed for 17 yards on three carries.

The Chiefs also lost lineman Chris Jones, one of their most valuable defensive players, with a groin injury in the third quarter. Jones, who led the Chiefs with 15.5 sacks last season, had one tackle and two quarterback hits before departing.

Two other Kansas City defensive players exited the game in the first half. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens left with a groin injury before lineman Xavier Williams picked up an ankle injury.