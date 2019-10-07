FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady moved past Brett Favre into third place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list in Sunday's victory over the Washington Redskins, and is now 18 yards away from passing Peyton Manning into the No. 2 spot.

Brady, who has 71,923 yards over his 20-year career, deflected praise during his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday morning.

"I consider all those team awards," he said on the program. "I have the privilege of playing with so many great players over the years, and representing our team and our coaches, and Mr. Kraft and his family. It's been a privilege for me.

"I could never have imagined playing 20 years in the NFL. I could never have imagined everything that has happened over the course of my career. I've looked up to Brett. I've looked up to Peyton. There has been some really spectacular players who have played in the NFL. Again, I just love doing what I love doing. I love playing football. Hopefully I can keep it going, too."

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards with 74,845.

Brady moved past Favre on an 11-yard pass to receiver Julian Edelman in the third quarter Sunday. He finished 28-of-42 for 348 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Patriots' offense struggled with consistency in the first half, with Brady tying his career high for a half with 31 pass attempts as the unit attempted to play with a faster tempo. A heavier emphasis on the running game helped the offense find its groove in the second half, which took some pressure off Brady when it was time to pass. After the game, Brady noted the offense is still finding its way, saying, "It could be a lot better."

The Patriots host the New York Giants on Thursday night, with Brady set to move past Manning on the all-time passing charts. In his radio interview Monday morning, Brady said he misses playing against his longtime friend.

"I just knew that every time we played a Peyton Manning-led team, you would have to be so good because you knew he was going to be. We had so many significant games over the years. It was an incredible rivalry," he said.

"I think Peyton was one of the very best to play, obviously, that goes without saying. Any time you play those games, it feels different. Those games have kind of come and gone, which is pretty unique for me to see different players, and to see a different generation. I have a lot more perspective, I think, on the NFL now than 10 years ago. But yeah, I miss seeing him play. He was spectacular. He was the epitome of how to play quarterback in the NFL, and I learned a lot from him."