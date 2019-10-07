INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts second-year defensive end Kemoko Turay suffered a broken ankle in the second half of Sunday's victory over Kansas City, according to a source.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter when Turay was in pursuit of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Many of Turay's teammates took a knee while a cart was brought on the field to assist with taking him to the locker room.

Turay, who got most of his snaps in a backup role and on special teams, is one of the Colts' young pass-rushers who has spent a significant amount of time working with Justin Houston and former Colts defensive end Robert Mathis.

Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay suffered a broken ankle in Indianapolis' road victory over the Chiefs on Sunday night. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

"One of the best things [Houston] said to me is that I have to learn to be a pass-rusher on both sides, the left and the right. Keep studying," Turay said last week. "Study the opponent. Put it on film that you play both sides and then you're giving O-linemen more to study instead of just one thing to study. You're playing chess with them."

Turay's second season will end with him having 1.5 sacks.