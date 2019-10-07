TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to London this week to suit up against the Carolina Panthers without two starters on their offensive line.

Coach Bruce Arians announced Monday that right tackle Demar Dotson won't play due to hamstring and calf injuries and right guard Alex Cappa will be out after breaking his left arm against the New Orleans Saints.

"We'll have a whole new right side [to the offensive line]," Arians said.

Dotson left the game in the fourth quarter, while Cappa continued playing through the injury.

"I do have to commend Alex Cappa. He broke his arm in the second quarter and played the entire game," Arians said. "He'll miss a few weeks."

Earl Watford, who started for Arians with the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to step in for Cappa, while Josh Wells will step in for Dotson.

Tampa Bay's opponent this week, Carolina, is currently 10th in the NFL in generating pressure on 30% of dropbacks, and the Panthers have the fourth-highest sacks per dropback rate at 9.2%, according to ESPN's pass-rush metrics powered by NFL Next Gen stats.

Arians did say that starting middle linebacker Devin White will play against the Panthers after the Bucs held him out one more week due to a sprained MCL.

White was active against the Saints but Arians made a game-time decision to play backup Kevin Minter instead.

"Just wasn't ready," Arians said of White. "He's too great a young player to put out there not ready. He's got too big of a future."