Jay Gruden's firing as Washington Redskins coach won't have an affect on Trent Williams' holdout.

Williams doesn't plan on returning to the team anytime soon, a source close to the Pro Bowl left tackle told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Williams skipped training camp and has missed the first five weeks of the season.

At the root of Williams' absence is that he is upset with the organization's medical staff, multiple sources have told ESPN's John Keim.

He had a growth removed from his head in the offseason, and those close to him have said he was upset with how many years it took for them to address the situation. But one Redskins source said the team made appointments for him over the years that he did not keep.

Sources have told ESPN that the Redskins are not listening to trade offers for Williams.