The Tennessee Titans have cut placekicker Cairo Santos a day after he missed four field goals in a 14-7 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Santos missed a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter as well as a 36-yard attempt with 49 seconds left in the first half. The Bills blocked a 33-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter and Santos later missed a 53-yarder.
Immediately after the game, teammates and head coach Mike Vrabel were supportive of Santos.
"I have confidence in him," Vrabel said Sunday. "... I think we all have a job to do. We like to think that if you make mistakes, we can get them fixed and corrected. This is a guy who's made some kicks for us. We'll have to do a better job making them, and coaching him, and executing them."
The 27-year-old was far more critical of his own play, however.
"It was a very painful, extremely disappointing day," Santos said Sunday. "I don't feel sorry for myself, I feel sorry for my teammates and coaches that work hard all week, including myself. I feel sorry for my teammates, my coaches and they deserve to win and I have just got to do a better job."
Santos has made 4 of 9 field goals and all 12 of his extra points this season.
Tennessee also waived offensive lineman David Quessenberry on Monday.
Quessenberry was a feel-good story for the Titans as the cancer survivor scored his first and only career touchdown in a Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts this season.
