Josh Allen connects on two touchdown passes and throws an interception as the Bills beat the Titans 14-7. (1:00)

The Tennessee Titans have cut placekicker Cairo Santos a day after he missed four field goals in a 14-7 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Santos missed a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter as well as a 36-yard attempt with 49 seconds left in the first half. The Bills blocked a 33-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter and Santos later missed a 53-yarder.

Immediately after the game, teammates and head coach Mike Vrabel were supportive of Santos.

"I have confidence in him," Vrabel said Sunday. "... I think we all have a job to do. We like to think that if you make mistakes, we can get them fixed and corrected. This is a guy who's made some kicks for us. We'll have to do a better job making them, and coaching him, and executing them."

Cairo Santos has been cut by the Titans one day after missing all four of his field goal attempts. Silas Walker/Getty Images

The 27-year-old was far more critical of his own play, however.

"It was a very painful, extremely disappointing day," Santos said Sunday. "I don't feel sorry for myself, I feel sorry for my teammates and coaches that work hard all week, including myself. I feel sorry for my teammates, my coaches and they deserve to win and I have just got to do a better job."

Santos has made 4 of 9 field goals and all 12 of his extra points this season.

Tennessee also waived offensive lineman David Quessenberry on Monday.

Quessenberry was a feel-good story for the Titans as the cancer survivor scored his first and only career touchdown in a Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts this season.

Information from ESPN's Turron Davenport was used in this report.