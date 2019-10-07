EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was placed in the concussion protocol and will miss Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots, according to a source.

The source added that, given Shepard's recent history, he could be out a while.

Shepard reported symptoms to the Giants medical staff on Monday morning. He was checked for a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but cleared and returned to the game.

The Giants are also likely to be without running back Wayne Gallman (concussion) on Thursday night.

There is a chance the Giants get back star running back Saquon Barkley this week. Barkley was listed on Monday's projected practice report as a limited participant.

Barkley was back on the field last week at practice less than two weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in Tampa Bay. He had his eyes on a return this week against the Patriots.

Shepard's concussion is his second this season. He was also placed in the concussion protocol the Monday after the opener against the Dallas Cowboys and missed a game. The NFL and NFLPA initiated a standard review of the concussion protocol after Shepard was allowed to finish that game.

Shepard's head injuries go beyond this year. He dealt with migraines that forced him to miss a pair of games during the 2017 season and had at least one documented concussion at Oklahoma.

The Giants signed Shepard to a four-year, $41 million extension this past offseason. He is second on the team in receiving with 25 catches for 267 yards this season.

Shepard's absence means a bigger role for Golden Tate, who returned Sunday from a four-game suspension. Tate played 40 of 63 snaps against the Vikings.

Cody Latimer is likely to be reinserted into the starting lineup alongside Tate with Shepard sidelined.

Tight end Evan Engram (knee) also was listed as did not participate on Monday's practice report three days before their matchup with the undefeated Patriots. Barkley, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), inside linebackers Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Josiah Tauaefa (knee) and tackle Nate Solder (ankle) were limited.

Inside linebacker Tae Davis was cleared from the concussion protocol and listed as a full participant in Monday's practice report.