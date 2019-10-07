SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Less than two hours before the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns kicked off on Monday Night Football, Niners defensive tackle D.J. Jones proposed to his girlfriend.

Surrounded by friends, teammates and family on the 49ers' sideline about an hour and a half before kickoff at Levi's Stadium, Jones pointed to the scoreboard across the field in an effort to distract his girlfriend Kayla Fannin.

When she turned back around, Jones was on one knee proposing marriage. A surprised Fannin briefly gathered herself before saying "yes" as Jones' family cheered for the couple.

The 49ers broadcast the proposal on the stadium video board and later offered the full video of the proposal on Twitter.

The Niners also posted video of receiver Marquise Goodwin celebrating after the proposal.

Jones, a sixth-round pick in 2017 out of Mississippi, has started the first three games for the 49ers at nose tackle. He had four tackles in the first three games.