        <
        >

          Bosa mimics Mayfield with fake flag plant after hit

          play
          Bosa gets revenge, plants flag after knocking Mayfield down (0:49)

          Nick Bosa knocks Baker Mayfield down in the final seconds of the second quarter and celebrates by planting an imaginary flag on the field, much like Mayfield did at Ohio State two years ago. (0:49)

          10:06 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Nick Bosa clearly hasn't forgotten that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield planted the Oklahoma flag in Ohio Stadium two years ago.

          After knocking Mayfield down to force intentional grounding at the end of the first half of Monday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers' pass-rusher celebrated by mimicking waving a flag, then planting it, with Mayfield flat on the ground behind him.

          Two years ago, Mayfield led the Sooners to a 31-16 victory over Bosa and the Ohio State Buckeyes, which helped propel Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. After the win, Mayfield took the OU flag to midfield, waved it around and planted it inside Ohio State's block O logo.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices