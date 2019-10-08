Aaron Jones rushes for two touchdowns in the first quarter and continues to find pay dirt two more times in the second half in the Packers' rout of the Cowboys. (1:13)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is not taking an emotional ride each week with the futures of head coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott.

As good as things appeared during the Cowboys' 3-0 start to the season, Jones is not ready to change his expectations for his team after two straight losses, to the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers.

"Everything is here to have success on the field and we just need to get out here and play better," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

With the Washington Redskins firing Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start, one oddsmaker has made Garrett the second-favorite to be let go in-season behind Atlanta's Dan Quinn. Jones, who has made one in-season head-coaching change when he elevated Garrett to Wade Phillips' spot in 2010, dispelled that possibility.

Jason Garrett doesn't have a contract beyond this season. Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports

"Don't bet any money [on] that happening," Jones said. "You'll lose it."

Garrett does not have a contract beyond 2019 and is in a must-win situation to return in 2020. Prescott is set to be a free agent after this season, but the Cowboys want to lock him up long term, and if they don't get a deal done by next March, will use the franchise tag to keep him.

As to Prescott's price going up after nine touchdown passes in the first three games, and going down after four interceptions in the past two games, Jones put that to bed as well.

"Well, first of all, the narrative about his financial [future] as opposed to how he's playing is, frankly, laughable," Jones said. "It's just not that way. It's too much on both ends of that as far as the team, [and] it's too much for Dak to equate his performance, stats or won/loss these first two or three games. Let me get that really clear. It's not impacting that with me at all."

Having injured offensive tackles Tyron Smith (ankle) and La'el Collins (back, knee) available would help Prescott try to end the losing streak Sunday, when the Cowboys face the New York Jets. Jones said it is "looking promising" for Smith after he did not play against Green Bay. Jones was optimistic Collins could play despite a sprained MCL.

"He is tough," Jones said. "It's going to be hard to keep him out of there," but added the injury will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Jones' irritation with the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Garrett in the Packers' loss because of abusive language has not lessened.

"I'm for realizing that we're on television and realize that there's young people and impressionable people listening," Jones said. "But in general, if anybody thinks that there's a Marquess of Queensberry etiquette going out on that football field, they haven't been near a football field, especially in pro football. You know, that's pretty thin-skinned."

As to the replay challenges for pass interference this year that played a part in leading to Garrett's frustration, Jones said, "be careful for what you wish for," and noted he has been for and against a replay system over the years.

"Replay, in my mind, should be there for a very egregious situation that just was blatantly missed," Jones said. "I think the one in New Orleans, the one that started this recent rule, was egregious and should have been reviewed. But to have it on every play and to have it at the will of the coach to make those calls, to have it done that way, it's not as succinct as I like to see officiating."