FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Fox has hired former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski as a football analyst, the network announced Tuesday, and his longtime quarterback had some Gronk-like fun with the news.

"Hard-hitting analysis," Tom Brady said with a smile Tuesday.

Gronkowski will make his debut during Fox's pregame show for Thursday's Patriots home game against the New York Giants

"He'll be good. He's been pretty good at everything he's done," said Brady, who played with Gronkowski from 2010 to 2018. "It's great to see a lot of our guys get a lot of great opportunities like that."

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in March after a nine-year career in which he won three Super Bowls and was one of the league's most colorful personalities.

Gronkowski had 10 or more touchdown receptions in five seasons, which is the most by a tight end in NFL history. He played in 16 playoff games, with 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns -- all records for a tight end.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining Fox Sports," Gronkowski said in a statement, adding that he looks forward to learning from fellow broadcasters "as I embark on this new chapter in my life."

"He is one of the most popular players to ever play the game and also one of the best tight ends in NFL history," Fox executive producer Brad Zager said in a statement. "His passion for the game and larger-than-life personality make him a perfect fit."