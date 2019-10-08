Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels will be sidelined for approximately a month after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee Monday, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

Samuels, the main backup to starter James Conner, has rushed for 50 yards and also has 13 receptions for 83 yards this season.

He also has been used in the Wildcat formation the past two games and has completed four of five pass attempts for 35 yards. He also threw an interception in Sunday's overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.