Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard posted on social media Tuesday that he has been cleared to return from a concussion that has sidelined him for the past three games.

The Colts, who are on a bye this week, have not officially made an announcement on whether Leonard has cleared the concussion protocol.

Leonard, who led the NFL in tackles (163) as a rookie in 2018, suffered the concussion in the Colts' Week 2 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

He was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, in which he also had two interceptions and seven sacks.

Leonard has one sack and 18 tackles in two games this season for the Colts (3-2), who are tied for the AFC South division lead.