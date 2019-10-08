NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans signed kicker Cody Parkey on Tuesday, giving him another chance in the NFL after he was released by the Chicago Bears earlier this year following an infamous playoff miss.

Parkey replaces Cairo Santos, who was released Monday by the Titans, a day after he missed four field goal attempts in a 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Parkey has been a free agent since being released by the Bears after he missed a 43-yard field goal that would have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

The "double-doink" kick, after being slightly tipped, bounced off the left upright and hit the crossbar against Philly. Bears coach Matt Nagy then expressed disapproval with Parkey's decision to appear as a guest on "Today" five days later.

Overall, he missed three extra point attempts and eight field goal tries last season, his only year with the Bears.

Parkey, 27, has made 99 of 118 field goal attempts (83.9%) in his career, with a long of 50 yards, and is 149 of 156 on extra-point attempts (95.5%). He signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2014, then was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he set an NFL rookie scoring record (150 points). He also has played for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.

Ryan Succop, the Titans' regular kicker, was placed on injured reserve before the season. Parkey and Santos both worked out for the Titans at that time.

The move to sign Parkey is likely a temporary one since Succop will be eligible to practice after Week 6 if his knee allows him to do so. Once Succop returns to practice, the Titans will have a 21-day window to decide whether or not to place him on season-ending injured reserve.

The Titans also signed running backs Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins on Tuesday and waived offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.