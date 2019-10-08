SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is expected to miss four to six weeks with a sprained left medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

The Niners announced the injury and time frame on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Juszczyk suffered the injury in a 31-3 win against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan indicated he believed the injury was a sprain rather than a serious, season-ending type of knee injury. Juszczyk told ESPN in the locker room that he wasn't yet sure of the severity but that he would have an MRI on Tuesday morning.

The additional tests confirmed the Niners' initial suspicions, leaving the team without an integral part of its offense for at least the next month. Juszcyk said via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be back soon.

I heard being undefeated helps you heal faster... good thing my team is 4-0!!! Be back soon! @ Levi's Stadium https://t.co/OIlN2Ruum8 — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) October 8, 2019

Juszczyk is the only fullback on the roster, which means San Francisco will have to turn to tight ends George Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo to fill the void unless they sign a free-agent fullback.

The 49ers have played four games and lost a starter for at least a pair of contests in each of them. Running back Tevin Coleman sprained his ankle in the opener against Tampa Bay and returned after missing two games. Left tackle Joe Staley (broken fibula) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (sprained foot) are also out for extended time with injuries suffered in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.