          Ravens' Lamar Jackson checks on photographer after sideline hit

          1:19 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did more than help up a photographer that he accidentally knocked down on the sideline during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          Jackson later direct messaged Shelley Lipton, a Pittsburgh-area photographer, to see if she was OK.

          "They're human beings, too," Jackson said before Wednesday's practice. "We're moving fast and get physical out there on the field and we're coming full speed and she's sitting down taking pictures. I know that kind of hurt. I had to make sure she was all right."

          After throwing the ball away along the sideline, Jackson was shoved after stepping out of bounds by Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who was flagged for roughing the passer. Jackson wasn't the only one roughed up.

          Jackson's momentum from the push led to a collision with Lipton, sending her tumbling on her back. He immediately went over to Lipton and helped her to her feet.

          Jackson, when asked if he said anything to the photographer, said, "I just rubbed her head."

          Lipton later posted on Twitter a picture of Jackson stiff-arming T.J. Watt, which occurred seconds before Jackson ran into her. She was impressed by Jackson's act of kindness.

          "Great man," Lipton posted on Twitter. "I hope his mom was watching."

