COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey will undergo neck surgery and miss the rest of the season, coach Anthony Lynn said.

Lynn said he doesn't if the injury will end Pouncey's career. He said he is thankful that Pouncey will be OK.

Pouncey suffered the neck injury during last weekend's loss to the Denver Broncos.

With Pouncey out, Dan Feeney will move from left guard to center and Forrest Lamp will move into the starting lineup at left guard.

The Chargers began the year without cornerstone left tackle Russell Okung, who was placed on the non-football illness list due to a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots he suffered during offseason work in June.

With Pouncey and Okung out, the Chargers have just one player on the starting offensive line with more than three years of NFL experience, sixth-year right guard Michael Schofield.

The Chargers filled the vacant roster spot by signing offensive lineman Ryan Groy to the active roster.

A Pro Bowler in 2018, Pouncey signed a two-year, $15 million deal last season to join the Chargers in free agency after the Miami Dolphins released him in a cost-cutting move.

Just before the regular season, Pouncey signed a one-year, $9 million extension that keeps him with the Chargers through the 2020 season.

Pouncey, 30, was voted a team captain this season. He had not missed a game since joining the Chargers.