KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes said his injured left ankle wouldn't limit his ability in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes aggravated the injury in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts when he was stepped on accidentally by a teammate.

"I actually feel pretty good today," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said. "I feel like after the [Colts] game, it was sore after the game. But it's feeling pretty good today, so I'm glad to be able to go out there and practice on it and get it moving around and stuff like that. I feel like I'll be fine playing and moving around and still doing what I need to do to win.

"It's not perfect. I guess you would say that. But it's good enough where I can run, cut, cut off of it and do all that type of stuff."

Mahomes originally injured the ankle during a Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has been listed on the injury report each week since then, though he has missed no practice time.

"We're not going to put him in harm's way," coach Andy Reid said. "That's not how we roll here. If we thought it was going to hurt him down the road, he wouldn't be in there."