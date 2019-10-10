THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley did not practice Wednesday because of a thigh contusion in his left quadriceps and is considered day-to-day ahead of a Week 6 NFC West matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said.

"It kind of caught us all off guard," McVay said Wednesday about Gurley's injury, which he suffered in last Thursday's 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. "He's so tough and he plays through so many different things."

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib also did not practice Wednesday and is day-to-day because of a rib injury, McVay said.

Against the Seahawks, Gurley rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Through the Rams' 3-2 start, Gurley has rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 64 carries.

When asked if he expected Gurley, 25, to be available Sunday against the undefeated 49ers, McVay responded: "It's hard to say."

"He'd be better in tune to say exactly how he feels," McVay said. "But there's still so much time and guys turn over, different things like that. So even though we did play on a Thursday, we want to be smart with him and I think he's earned the right to, 'Let's get through this week, then let's see and then we'll be able to make a better decision.'"

Gurley, who was sidelined for the final two regular-season games of 2018 because of a left knee issue, carried a majority of the load against the Seahawks, but otherwise has been periodically spelled throughout the season by backup Malcolm Brown.

Brown has rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

The Rams also have rookie backup Darrell Henderson to turn to if Gurley is unable to play. A third-round pick from Memphis, Henderson played two snaps on offense in the season opener.

"Fortunately for us, we've got some depth at the position," McVay said. "And we've talked about it -- whether it's this week at some point, the confidence we have in Malcolm, but then there's also going to be a time that we're going to rely on Darrell Henderson. It might end up being this week."