CINCINNATI -- Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green is ready for all potential outcomes as the trade deadline gets closer.

In an interview with the team's website, the injured 31-year-old said that although he hasn't heard of any potential moves and certainly isn't lobbying to leave Cincinnati, he is aware of the possibility.

"I'm prepared for anything," Green told Bengals.com. "A trade's not going to change who I am. I'm still going to play. I'm still going to be A.J."

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 29.

Green is in the final season of his four-year, $60 million deal. The No. 4 pick in the 2011 draft is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered on July 27 during the team's first practice of training camp.

He hasn't practiced since the injury and has already been ruled out of Sunday's game at Baltimore (3-2). It will be the 19th game he has missed over the past three years.

The trade speculation comes during Cincinnati's 0-5 start to the season, its worst since 2008. First-year coach Zac Taylor, the spokesperson for the team's front office, said the contract negotiations between the Bengals and Green are similar to those of others on the roster. Earlier this week, Taylor affirmed Green's value to the franchise.

"He obviously means a lot to this organization," Taylor said. "It's something we continue to talk through."

Green is second in franchise history in total receptions (602) and receiving yards (8,907) and third in career touchdowns (63). Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson holds the records in all three categories.

Although it's unclear whether the Bengals and Green can find a suitable long-term contract after this season, Green told the team's website he understands the value of playing his entire career with one team, much like Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald.

"I want the team records," Green told Bengals.com. "I want more Pro Bowls. I want all that so when I leave there is going to be a standard."