JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he recently had a "heart-to-heart" meeting with Jalen Ramsey and thinks the disgruntled cornerback will play against New Orleans on Sunday.

Khan made those comments as part of an interview with the business website called The Street, in which he also discussed sports gambling and his desire not to trade Ramsey.

"I think he's going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune in to the Saints game," Khan said in the video interview.

Ramsey has been bothered by a back injury and visited a specialist on Monday in Houston. He practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, which was the first time he has practiced in any capacity since Sept. 18, and was scheduled to do the same on Thursday.

Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday the team would be careful with Ramsey to avoid a setback and recover in time to possibly play against New Orleans on Sunday.

"I think we're just going to take it step by step," Marrone said. "We'll stretch in here and see how that goes. If that goes well, then we'll go outside. We'll warm up, we'll stretch, and if that goes well, we'll go to the next [step]. We'll just take it step by step."

Ramsey reported the back injury during the Jaguars' victory over Tennessee on Sept. 19, which came four days after Ramsey asked the team to trade him after being chastised by Jaguars executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin following the Jaguars' 13-12 loss at Houston. Ramsey got into a sideline shouting match with Marrone after Marrone refused Ramsey's request to challenge a completion to DeAndre Hopkins.

Ramsey played against the Titans but did not practice the following Monday (Sept. 23) because of an illness. He also missed that Wednesday's practice with the back injury. Marrone said he didn't know when Ramsey suffered the injury, but three hours later the team released a statement saying Ramsey actually did report back soreness to the team's medical staff during the fourth quarter of the game against the Titans.

Later that day the team announced that Ramsey would return to his hometown for the impending birth of his second child.

Ramsey rejoined the team three days later and flew on the team charter to Denver. He was inactive for the game against the Broncos, the first game he has missed since the Jaguars drafted him fifth overall in 2016.

Ramsey did not practice at all last week and did not play against Carolina.