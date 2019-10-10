Stephen A. Smith says the Steelers should be interested in Colin Kaepernick and that the QB is training to return, even as a backup. (1:44)

Representatives for Colin Kaepernick say they have reached out to all 32 NFL teams about possible opportunities for the free-agent quarterback but have received "little to no response."

This update was part of a lengthy statement released Thursday by agents Jeff Nalley and Jasmine Windham, with the headline "Facts to Address the False Narratives Regarding Colin Kaepernick."

Kaepernick's representatives say he has not demanded a specific salary and that he still wants to play in the NFL.

"Not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout," the statement said. "Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. ... No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past three seasons, despite other false statements to the media to the contrary.

"... In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it."

Kaepernick, who turns 32 on Nov. 3, has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.

Within the past two years, Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid filed grievances against the league through the National Football League Players Association, alleging collusion among league owners to deny them jobs.

"There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it's important to set the record straight, again." Please read this!! Don't believe the lies being told about my brother .@Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/n7J384bT96 — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) October 10, 2019

In February, it was announced that both players had reached a settlement with the NFL. Terms were not disclosed.

Reid has since landed a job with the Carolina Panthers.

Kaepernick's representatives said he has been "working out five days a week, for three years, in preparation to play again" but that the opportunity hasn't presented itself.

"The idea he doesn't fit a team's system does not mesh with how teams have adjusted their offensive schemes to fit the skill set of their quarterbacks," the statement said. "Colin has the same skill set as many of the young mobile quarterbacks flourishing in the NFL right now.

"... It is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin's not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he's accomplished."