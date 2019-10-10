Stephen A. Smith says the Steelers should be interested in Colin Kaepernick and that the QB is training to return, even as a backup. (1:44)

Representatives for Colin Kaepernick say they have reached out to all 32 NFL teams about possible opportunities for the free-agent QB but have received "little to no response."

This update was part of a lengthy statement released Thursday by agents Jeff Nalley and Jasmine Windham, with the headline "Facts to Address the False Narratives Regarding Colin Kaepernick."

Kaepernick's representatives say he has not demanded a specific salary and that he still wants to play in the NFL.

"Not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout," the statement said. "Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. ... No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past three seasons, despite other false statements to the media to the contrary.

"... In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it."

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.