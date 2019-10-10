GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Don't count on Davante Adams for at least another week.

That's the approach the Green Bay Packers are taking -- for now -- with their Pro Bowl receiver who hasn't played since Sept. 26 because of turf toe.

Adams missed last Sunday's win at the Dallas Cowboys and remained out of practice on Thursday, when the Packers began on-field preparation for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

Calling it "a major injury," Adams said he and the team don't want to do anything that would cause the injury to linger throughout the season.

"It doesn't feel how I want it to feel at the moment," Adams said Thursday in his first comments since the night of the injury. "But we definitely have time, so we'll just kind of playing this thing (out)."

Earlier on Thursday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Adams was "getting a little bit better each and every day."

Adams sprained the ligaments in his right big toe on his 10th catch of the game against the Eagles. That reception gave him a single-game career high of 180 yards.

Without Adams on Sunday against the Cowboys, the Packers had only four completions to receivers - their fewest in a win since 2001, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They became just the third team to win this season with four or fewer receptions by receivers. That happened only once all of last season in the NFL.

On the night of the injury, Adams expressed concern about the importance of his feet to his route runner because he said his game is based on explosion. That was evident in 2015, when he was bothered most of the season by an ankle injury and had the lowest yards-per-catch average (9.7) of his career.

"You can come back and make it worse or have it linger throughout the season," Adams said.

Adams was one of 20 players on the Packers injury report.

Among them was quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was listed as a limited participant in practice because of a knee injury. Rodgers made no mention of any injury during his session with reporters, which took place less than hour before the injury report was released, but there was no indication it was anything significant. Rodgers did everything during the portion that was open to reporters.

Running back Jamaal Williams, who spent the night of the Eagles game in the hospital following a late hit from defensive end Derek Barnett, was removed from the concussion protocol and returned to practice.

Williams said he had no recollection of the hit until he saw the video of it but had no hard feelings toward Barnett even though he never heard from him afterward.

"It's football; it's what I signed up to play," Williams said. "I'm going to do a better job of trying to keep my head away from defenders."