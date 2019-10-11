Patriots strike first, block punt for TD

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Veteran New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, whose primary role is to contribute on special teams, used a powerful rush up the middle that knocked linebacker Nate Stupar back into the pocket that punter Riley Dixon wanted to step into.

While Bolden raised his left arm, Dixon's punt came off his foot low and hit Stupar in the back of the helmet, with Bolden's hand also seemingly making contact with the ball and popping it up into the air. Rookie linebacker Chase Winovich fielded the popup at the 6-yard line and raced into the end zone, before excitedly racing to the corner of the end zone and firing the football into the stands.

The wind is a factor in the game, and the punt was heading into the strong gusts.