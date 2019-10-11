Todd Gurley is focused on getting back into playing shape following a thigh contusion while wearing a shirt that says "Not Concerned About Athletes." (0:58)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley expressed uncertainty Thursday about his availability for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

"What's today? Thursday?" asked Gurley, who is dealing with a thigh contusion suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. "We've got Friday, Saturday. But just worrying about trying to get back right and make that decision when the time comes."

The Rams did not practice Thursday due to wind gusts forecasted at 55 mph around their practice facility in Thousand Oaks, California, and instead held a walkthrough. Gurley was listed as a non-participant in a projected injury report.

Gurley rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Rams' loss to the Seahawks.

If Gurley is unable to play Sunday, the Rams will turn to backup Malcolm Brown, who has rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns in five games, and rookie Darrell Henderson Jr.

While Gurley's game status remained uncertain Thursday, the fifth-year pro's opinion on the NCAA appeared perfectly clear.

During his regularly scheduled news conference with reporters, Gurley wore a white T-shirt that read, in bold print: "NCAA -- Not Concerned About Athletes." He later tweeted a photo of himself in the shirt.

"I'll just let my shirt speak for itself," Gurley told reporters. "Just being a college athlete and obviously going through a suspension and all that stuff, so I just see both sides of it."

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed into law the "Fair Pay to Play Act," which states California colleges cannot punish their athletes for collecting endorsement money. Several other states are following suit.

The NCAA suspended Gurley in 2014 for four games after determining he received $3,000 in cash from multiple individuals for autographed memorabilia.

When asked how much Gurley's college career would have been altered if a similar law was in effect, Gurley chuckled.

"I was fine," he said. "That's what I got suspended [for] in the first place. I was OK. It's cool, it's cool. It is what it is. Most of us are kids that didn't come from much, and most of us -- this was the first time having our own bedroom or room, so it's just one those things, it's just -- college, just having a good time like everybody else."