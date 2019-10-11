With one punter injured and another encountering visa issues, the Atlanta Falcons are adding yet another punter to the roster at the last minute.

The Falcons on Friday will sign punter/kickoff specialist Kasey Redfern to the practice squad with the intent of elevating him to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Matt Wile, who became the starter after Matt Bosher was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury, has dealt with a right quadriceps problem this week. Wile's injury led to the Falcons signing Australia-born Sam Irwin-Hill to the practice squad on Tuesday.

But Irwin-Hill, who was last with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football, encountered visa issues that will keep him from playing, a source told ESPN. The team apparently had planned to elevate Irwin-Hill to the active roster, the source said. The 29-year-old has yet to play in an NFL game despite spending time with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.

The team did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding Irwin-Hill's visa issues.

Redfern, 28, played in one NFL game with the Detroit Lions in 2017 and had one punt for 50 yards. He averaged 40.1 yards per punt and 61.9 yards per kickoff at Wofford in 2012.

The 1-4 Falcons will try to end a three-game skid in Arizona.