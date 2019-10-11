        <
          Redskins to start QB Case Keenum vs. Dolphins

          1:55 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Washington Redskins will start Case Keenum at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, interim coach Bill Callahan announced Friday.

          Rookie Dwayne Haskins will serve as the backup. Callahan said Haskins will be active for the game because he is the future of the franchise.

          The decision means Week 5 starter Colt McCoy will likely be inactive for the battle of winless teams.

          Keenum was benched by former head coach Jay Gruden in favor of Haskins during the first half of a Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. Keenum started the first four games but had a sprained right foot that caused him to miss a few practices prior to games against the Giants and New England Patriots.

          McCoy started against the Patriots, going 18 for 27 for 122 yards and an interception as Washington fell to 0-5.

