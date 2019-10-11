Rob Ninkovich does not believe 'Minshew Mania' will be enough for the Jaguars to win against the Saints. (1:19)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There's a chance Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be back on the field on Sunday for the first time in three weeks.

The Jaguars listed Ramsey as questionable for the home game against the New Orleans Saints after he practiced on a limited basis all week because of his back injury. Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey will get treatment Friday afternoon and Saturday and see how his back responds.

"He's been able to progress a little bit," Marrone said. "He's out there working hard trying to get more and more done each day. Today we got a little bit more done than yesterday. So we're just taking it step by step.

"He'll get treatment again today. He's up to date with the plan, so then he'll come in and we'll try to do some work again [Saturday] and just keep working it. Just keep doing the best job we can. He's doing a good job, working hard with the plan, doing whatever we're asking him to do. We're trying to get it where he can get out there and play."

If Ramsey is able to play, it will be the first time he has seen action since the Jaguars' victory over Tennessee on Sept. 19. He missed the last two games because of the back injury and only returned to practice this week after he saw a back specialist in Houston on Monday.

Marrone said the specialist's report mirrored that of the team's medical staff, but he would not elaborate.

"I'm not going to disclose medical information, but he has an issue with his back, so there is something there," Marrone said.

Ramsey was not in the locker room during the open media portion Friday and he hasn't done any interviews since the game against the Titans.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan told business website The Street on Thursday that he recently had a "heart-to-heart" meeting with the disgruntled cornerback and thought he would play against New Orleans on Sunday.

"I think he's going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune in to the Saints game," Khan said.

Ramsey said on the most recent Uninterrupted podcast "17 Weeks," released Thursday, that he is still experiencing symptoms.

"I mean, with back tightness, I'm sure a lot of guys have back tightness, but when you start to get back spasms and it starts to lock up on you and even sometimes feels like, I guess, a stinger or a tingling sensation in your back, then that's when you have to be super careful with it and cautious,″ Ramsey said.

"You know, rehab it and recover it as best as you can. So that's really the phase that I'm in right now, is trying to manage the spasms and it locking up on me and having that tingly sensation. It can lock up on me at any given time."