KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

"He did OK," Reid said of Hill's practice week. "He did a little scout team. He did a few plays with [the starters] on the offensive side. We'll see how it all rolls down the road here. We've got to make sure the docs are OK with it."

The Chiefs listed Hill as questionable for Sunday's game.

Hill has been out of the lineup since suffering an injury to his sternum and right collarbone in Week 1. He returned to practice last week.

Reid said the team's other starting wide receiver, Sammy Watkins, would be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Watkins didn't practice all week because of a sore hamstring.

The Chiefs will be without two other starters, defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin) and left tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle injury).