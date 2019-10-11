        <
        >

          Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Tyreek Hill a game-time decision this week

          play
          Cruz: Watson is coming to play vs. Chiefs (1:11)

          Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich expect Deshaun Watson and the Texans to keep their momentum going against the Chiefs. (1:11)

          2:56 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

          "He did OK," Reid said of Hill's practice week. "He did a little scout team. He did a few plays with [the starters] on the offensive side. We'll see how it all rolls down the road here. We've got to make sure the docs are OK with it."

          The Chiefs listed Hill as questionable for Sunday's game.

          Hill has been out of the lineup since suffering an injury to his sternum and right collarbone in Week 1. He returned to practice last week.

          Reid said the team's other starting wide receiver, Sammy Watkins, would be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Watkins didn't practice all week because of a sore hamstring.

          The Chiefs will be without two other starters, defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin) and left tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle injury).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices