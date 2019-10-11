PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Corey Clement on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Friday.

Clement originally hurt the shoulder Week 2 on a third-quarter kick return against the Atlanta Falcons. He tried to play through it the past few weeks, but the decision was made to shut him down after no progress was being made physically.

Second-year back Boston Scott was elevated from the practice squad to take his place.

The Eagles are down two men in the backfield. Darren Sproles is week-to-week after suffering a quad strain against the New York Jets on Sunday.

They are also without two of their punt return options. Clement took over as the punt returner when Sproles went out against New York. He muffed the kick, leading to a turnover. Nelson Agholor took over from there and is an option for that role moving forward.

With Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders getting the bulk of the carries, Clement had been relegated to special teams this year. His best season came in 2017 as a rookie when he rushed for 321 yards with four touchdowns. He made a big splash in Super Bowl LII, catching four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown to help the Eagles capture their first Lombardi Trophy.