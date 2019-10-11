METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed Friday's practice with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kamara popped up on the injury report Thursday, when he was listed as limited, and then missed all of Friday's practice. It's unclear if that means he was injured during practice, as coach Sean Payton declined to elaborate.

It is likely, however, that Kamara isn't dealing with anything too serious since he was not ruled out for Sunday's game. The team will have to downgrade him if he does not make the trip to Jacksonville on Saturday. Otherwise his status could be a game-day decision.

Veteran running back Latavius Murray would be the obvious fill-in if Kamara is out or limited. Murray also missed Friday's practice because of an unspecified personal reason that was not injury-related, and he is expected to play.

Fourth-year running back Dwayne Washington is next on New Orleans' depth chart behind Kamara and Murray.

Kamara has been a huge part of the Saints' offense this season with 342 rushing yards, 26 catches for 241 receiving yards and two total touchdowns through five games. His playing time has increased slightly to 74% of the offensive snaps after the Saints let running back Mark Ingram leave in free agency.

Murray has not played as big of a role as Ingram since joining the Saints in free agency this year. The sixth-year pro has played 28% of the offensive snaps, running the ball 24 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and catching six passes for 32 yards.

Murray, however, was the primary back earlier in his career with the Oakland Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.