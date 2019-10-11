GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Jones waved goodbye to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on his way to the end zone last Sunday, and now the Green Bay Packers running back can wave goodbye to more than $10,000.

Jones said Friday that the NFL fined him $10,527 for "taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct."

He was not penalized on the field for the play, which came on the third of his franchise record-tying four touchdown runs in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Cowboys. Jones had 182 yards of total offense in the victory.

"I can't say it was worth it, but the picture is a dope picture," Jones said. "I can't argue with that. I'm going to have that blown up one day in my house. I definitely got a nice picture out of it, but it hurts my pocket a little bit. I want that money."

Packers running back Aaron Jones said he'd appeal the $10,527 fine that he got for waving at the Cowboys' Byron Jones on the way to the end zone. "I can't say it was worth it," Aaron Jones said, "but the picture is a dope picture." Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports

Jones said he would appeal the fine, hoping it might get reduced as a first-time offender.

After the game, Jones claimed he didn't even realize that he waved at the Cowboys' defender. He still claims he was "just in the zone."

"Throughout the game it gets chippy, and I'm not a guy who starts talking trash," Jones said. "But once you start talking trash to me, I usually don't stop. I'm going to let you know when I make a play."

The third-year pro said he thought he might get fined for throwing another one of his touchdown balls to his twin brother, Alvin, a former Baltimore Ravens linebacker who was in the stands with more than 30 family members and friends. The Jones brothers grew up in El Paso, Texas.

"They do fine you for throwing the ball [into the stands] and I was surprised I didn't get fined for that," Jones said.