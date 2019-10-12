JuJu Smith-Schuster expresses confidence in the Steelers with Devlin Hodges under center and is excited to play at home in L.A. (0:49)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a second defensive starter Sunday night after cornerback Steven Nelson's status was downgraded from questionable to out Saturday.

Nelson, who suffered a groin injury against the Baltimore Ravens, was a limited participant in practice all week.

He didn't make the trip to Los Angeles with the team, and former first-round pick Artie Burns will start in his place.

Nelson joined the team in free agency, signing a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million.

Playing opposite Joe Haden, Nelson has been a solid addition this season with 21 tackles.

In addition to Nelson, the Steelers will be without linebacker Mark Barron, another key free-agency acquisition, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.