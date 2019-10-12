        <
        >

          Steelers rule out CB Steven Nelson against Chargers

          play
          JuJu not nervous with Hodges starting (0:49)

          JuJu Smith-Schuster expresses confidence in the Steelers with Devlin Hodges under center and is excited to play at home in L.A. (0:49)

          10:41 AM ET
          • Brooke PryorESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Previously covered the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star and Oklahoma University for the Oklahoman.
            Follow on Twitter

          The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a second defensive starter Sunday night after cornerback Steven Nelson's status was downgraded from questionable to out Saturday.

          Nelson, who suffered a groin injury against the Baltimore Ravens, was a limited participant in practice all week.

          He didn't make the trip to Los Angeles with the team, and former first-round pick Artie Burns will start in his place.

          Nelson joined the team in free agency, signing a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million.

          Playing opposite Joe Haden, Nelson has been a solid addition this season with 21 tackles.

          In addition to Nelson, the Steelers will be without linebacker Mark Barron, another key free-agency acquisition, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices